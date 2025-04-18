Medical director of a Florida holistic medical practice accused of sexual battery: SPD

The Brief The Sarasota Police Department says they arrested the medical director of the Brain Wave Center on Friday. He was charged with sexual battery. The Brain Wave Center is a Sarasota medical practice specializing in mental and holistic health.



The Sarasota Police Department announced a doctor was arrested at a mental health and holistic wellness practice on Friday.

What we know:

Police accuse Dr. Stephen Feig, medical director of the Brain Wave Center, of sexual battery.

Mugshot of Dr. Stephen Feig. Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

The arrest was made from the practice's office located at 640 S. Washington Blvd, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police detectives say they believe Feig may have more victims, but are unsure at this time.

How long Feig has been the medical director of the practice is unknown to FOX 13.

What's next:

SPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be provided if it becomes available.

Police encourage anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective Angela Cox at 941-263-6075. If you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota Police Department.

