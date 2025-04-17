Trial against man accused of hitting and killing teenager in St. Pete street race underway

The Brief The trial began for the man accused of hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy during a street race in St. Pete. Carlos Fernandez, 23, is accused of killing Ethan Martin. Investigators say that Fernandez was traveling over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.



The trial for the motorcyclist charged with hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy during an alleged street race in St. Petersburg is underway.

Carlos Fernandez, 23, is charged with participating in an illegal street race down 28th Street North in January 2023.

PICTURED: Carlos Fernandez.

Investigators said he was traveling more than 100 miles per hour when he crashed into Ethan Martin, who was there with his father and had stepped into the path of the motorcycle. Martin died, and a bystander was hurt.

What they're saying:

"Everyone loved him, the way that he is – that he was," said Martin’s mother, Francis Simpson, who was in the courtroom for Fernandez's trial. "He [tried] to help people, his friends, me and his family. His brother and I miss him a lot."

Fernandez is facing several charges, including culpable negligence-manslaughter and vehicular homicide, which are both felonies.

PICTURED: Ethan Martin.

Prosecutors called several witnesses, including police investigators, who testified about the deadly crash and events leading up to it.

A witness for the defense who saw the crash, meanwhile, described the gathering as a "car meet" rather than a street race.

The other side:

Fernandez's attorney characterized the incident as a "traffic accident" and argued he tried to stop.

"I see him pass us, and then when I looked to the right to follow his bike, I see the kid in his headlights right before impact," the defense witness said.

PICTURED: Ethan Martin.

Prosecutors and Martin's mother don't believe the defense's story.

"[These are] illegal races. They’ve been doing it for years. This time my son died because they were doing a race," Simpson said. "Actions have consequences, and I hope the actions of this boy get consequences."

Martin’s father and the owner of the motorcycle were both initially charged following the crash, but prosecutors dropped the charges.

