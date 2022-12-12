Antibiotics, over the counter medicines in short supply as multiple diseases spread

According to doctors at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, parents are having a hard time finding common over the counter fever-reducing medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

As viruses like flu, RSV, and COVID spread rapidly across the country, clinicians are worried that this could be a long winter for anyone who gets sick.

Additionally, prescription antibiotics, which doctors say should not be used to treat viruses like the flu, might be prescribed anyway, causing a shortage for those who need them.

"While amoxicillin isn't effective against viruses, clinicians sometimes presumptively use it for this indication, driving demand spikes that may divert it away from patients who need it for bacterial infections," wrote Mary Van Beusekom, of the Resilient Drug Supply Project at the University of Minnesota.

In Florida, pharmacies say they are feeling the impacts of shortages, across the board.

"A lot of those products are made in India," said John Noriega, a pharmacist at Bills’ Prescription Center in Brandon. "Unfortunately, not here in the US, so supply chains are having a hard time keeping up with demand."

The number of flu cases in Florida has doubled in the last month. COVID cases are up 50%. RSV, which affects babies and kids, has been steadily on the rise, as well.

Medical experts are saying it's best to avoid getting sick by getting vaccinated, avoiding large gatherings, and practicing hand-washing.

"Who wants to get sick around Christmas?" commented Dr. Steve Achinger of the Watson Clinic in Lakeland. "It’s a bummer."