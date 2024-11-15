Medium level of red tide detected at Manatee County location after Hurricane Milton

There are new warnings about red tide in areas of Manatee County that were hardest hit by Hurricane Milton. Officials said people should take precautions around the Rod and Reel Pier, which is on the northernmost tip of the county.

A map from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission showed orange dots at the northernmost tip of Anna Maria Island, signifying a medium level of red tide. Other readings are still yellow, which signals low levels.

The head of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, Dr. Dave Tomasko, said the Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton stirred up algae, and winds have now shifted to blow them towards the shore.

RELATED: Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida to Pinellas County

"It's not at a level that's causing the massive amounts of fish kills that we saw back in 2017 to 2019 down here or 2021 in Tampa Bay," said Tomasko.

Could this year's get worse?

Winds are expected to shift again, from the east to the west, which will likely blow the new tides back offshore by the middle of next week. Manatee County officials urged caution near Rod and Reel Pier, but have kept beaches running full steam after a nightmare few months.

"Red tide is nothing to be unconcerned about," said Tomasko. "But when it's at the levels it's at right now, I wouldn't be too worried about it."

READ: Guy Fieri Foundation honors first responders on Anna Maria Island

The Manatee County Health Department is advising residents and visitors to take the following precautions if they are near affected areas:

Look for informational signage posted at most public beaches or check the current water quality status at Protecting Florida Together.

Don't wade or swim in or around red tide – it can cause skin irritation, rashes and burning / sore eyes.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.

Remain cautious and stay away from the location, especially if you have chronic respiratory conditions.

Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner.

Don't harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from the location.

Keep animals away from the affected water, sea life and away from dead marine life.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: