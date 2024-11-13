Guy Fieri Foundation honors first responders on Anna Maria Island

Serving those who have served us is the goal of the Guy Fieri Foundation. The celebrity chef rolled into Holmes Beach on Wednesday with an army of chefs to support local first responders.

"Watching the cleanup taking place, everybody that is coming and going, we need to stop down for a second and recognize these first responders that did all this hard work and give a big thank you," Fieri told FOX 13.

The army of chefs, family and friends included Big Lee's BBQ from Ocala, Chef Richard Hales and Rocco Mangel from Rocco's Tacos. They cooked and set up a lunch to thank the first responders of Holmes Beach and Anna Maria Island for their work during back-to-back hurricanes.

"We’ve got all of these different chefs that said we want to help," said Fieri. "Today just to come down and celebrate the first responders, give them a nice lunch and say hi to everyone and just remind everyone it takes the entire community to battle through this situation."

The Guy Fieri Foundation has served more than 120,000 meals in relief during natural disasters. It’s Fieri’s passion to honor the first responders, veterans and active military who risk all for others.

He witnessed their sacrifices first hand during wildfires in Northern California. He brought a second disaster relief trailer just built in Georgia to help out the Southern states.

"It means a lot, because it just shows that there’s people out there that realize the work that is being done by the first responders out here who have to go away from their families and have to leave their homes to protect the community they serve," said Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer.

Working with Manatee Search and Rescue, Holmes Beach officers went into floodwaters during Hurricane Helene. They helped pull families to safety and have worked ever since to help the area recover.

"I’ve lived out here for 15 years, and I’ve never seen the destruction that has transpired, and the first responders came in, took charge and started rebuilding in time, we will get back to normal," said Mike Pescitelli, a local resident.

Fieri hopes his gesture of thanks will spread with each person that passes.

"I hope people recognize don’t feel that these folks are invincible," said Fieri. "They need thank you’s, they need love, they need support and recognition and this is what this is about."

To find out more about the Guy Fieri Foundation, click here. Fieri and Rocco Mangel will also be hosting a benefit on November 18 at Rocco’s Tacos, Boca Raton to benefit the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Disaster Relief Fund supporting the hospitality industry after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

