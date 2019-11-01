Red tide lingers off Pinellas coast, shows up in new spots in Tampa Bay

Red tide lingers off Pinellas coast, shows up in new spots in Tampa Bay

High concentrations of red tide have been detected off the coast of Redington Beach, near War Veterans Memorial Park in Boca Ciega Bay, and in areas in Tampa Bay near Port Manatee; adjacent to the area of the Piney Point spill, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

What is Florida's red tide, and where does it come from?

What is Florida's red tide, and where does it come from?

Red tide is nothing new to Florida. The Karenia brevis algae species can be harmful and even deadly to marine life, sending dead fish washing up on beaches and even posing a health threat to humans. Here's what you need to know.

Florida governor hosts roundtable discussion in St. Pete on red tide

Florida governor hosts roundtable discussion in St. Pete on red tide

During a roundtable at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Pete, Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged that the state's economy is based on its environment, and red tide blooms – like the one in the Bay Area in 2018 – can cause major problems affecting wildlife and tourism.

State revives red tide task force

State revives red tide task force

A task force focused on red tide outbreaks along the Gulf Coast has been reorganized within the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

USF robot provides valuable insight on red tide

USF robot provides valuable insight on red tide

Red tide is still lingering near both coasts of Florida, devastating sea life and hurting beach businesses. Now, local researchers say they may have the data to pinpoint why this algae bloom is so severe.

Dolphin death toll rises as red tide shows no signs of letting up

Dolphin death toll rises as red tide shows no signs of letting up

Tourists flock to Florida, mostly for the beaches, the wildlife, and the marine life. Dolphins are among the top attractions. But red tide is taking a toll on everything in its path, possibly being responsible for several dolphin deaths in just a few days.