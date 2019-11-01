People pack beaches Father’s Day weekend despite patchy algal blooms
The respiratory effects of toxic algal blooms were almost non-existent in John’s Pass Saturday.
Red tide lingers off Pinellas coast, shows up in new spots in Tampa Bay
High concentrations of red tide have been detected off the coast of Redington Beach, near War Veterans Memorial Park in Boca Ciega Bay, and in areas in Tampa Bay near Port Manatee; adjacent to the area of the Piney Point spill, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
What is Florida's red tide, and where does it come from?
Red tide is nothing new to Florida. The Karenia brevis algae species can be harmful and even deadly to marine life, sending dead fish washing up on beaches and even posing a health threat to humans. Here's what you need to know.
Florida governor hosts roundtable discussion in St. Pete on red tide
During a roundtable at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Pete, Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged that the state's economy is based on its environment, and red tide blooms – like the one in the Bay Area in 2018 – can cause major problems affecting wildlife and tourism.
Dead fish cleanup begins as red tide drifts north along Gulf coast
Red tide blooms were clearly visible from SkyFOX this afternoon along the coast of Pinellas County. Beach communities are doing their best to clean up dead fish that wash ashore as they wait to see how long it lasts.
Red tide through the decades: Still a mystery
Florida summers are remembered for many things, both good and bad. On our coast, they're sometimes remembered for red tide.
Red Tide continues to affect waters off SW Florida beaches
Red tide is once again continuing its reign over some Gulf Coast beaches since September.
Red tide puts seabirds at risk of neurotoxin sickness, death
The nuisance of red tide blooms is expected each year, but experts say this year's early blooms could cause seabirds to get sick and die at unusually high rates.
Expert: Variety of sources could be enhancing red tide bloom
Out on the water, Tim Lauer ran into a batch of what he believes is red tide during a fishing tournament on Friday. Coming into the southwest corner near MacDill Air Force Base, he captured a trail of dead fish on video.
Marine researchers on high alert as red tide blooms in Bay Area waters
Low to medium levels of red tide detected in Hillsborough and Pinellas County waters can be dangerous to manatees if they ingest the toxins from the algae.
Pinellas issues red tide alert for beaches
The view from SkyFOX on Friday showed some dead fish floating in the water and algae visible along the shoreline.
After 2018 red tide bloom, beach businesses concerned what new blooms could bring
Red tide is a major concern for those living on Florida’s West Coast and now the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has detected low to medium levels of red tide algae off Pinellas County -- from Indian Rocks Beach all the way down to Fort De Soto.
DEP: Red tide possibly linked to fish kills reported in Pinellas County; link to Piney Point unclear
Friday night, the DEP said FWC received reports of fish kills in Boca Ciega, Pass-a-Grille and St. Pete Beach. A link to the Piney Point leak has not been verified, however, red tide has been detected near the area.
Health advisory issued for parts of Hillsborough County due to red tide bloom
Health officials in Hillsborough County have issued a health advisory for parts of the area due to red tide blooms detected in lower and middle Tampa Bay.
FWC: Low levels of red tide detected off Pinellas County
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says tests show "very low concentrations" of red tide offshore of Pinellas County.
State revives red tide task force
A task force focused on red tide outbreaks along the Gulf Coast has been reorganized within the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
USF robot provides valuable insight on red tide
Red tide is still lingering near both coasts of Florida, devastating sea life and hurting beach businesses. Now, local researchers say they may have the data to pinpoint why this algae bloom is so severe.
Venice officers patrol for dead marine life in wake of red tide
As red tide ravages southwest Florida, organizations like Mote Marine Laboratory rely on help from local law enforcement agencies to rescue and recover animals who've succumbed to the red tide.
Dolphin death toll rises as red tide shows no signs of letting up
Tourists flock to Florida, mostly for the beaches, the wildlife, and the marine life. Dolphins are among the top attractions. But red tide is taking a toll on everything in its path, possibly being responsible for several dolphin deaths in just a few days.
Researchers watch for spread of red tide to Pinellas beaches
There are no signs of red tide coming to an end as it continues to kill marine life and harm beach-goers. It's causing issues along southwestern Florida's Gulf Coast and researchers say it could move to Pinellas County.