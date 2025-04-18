Meet the family whipping up French delicacies for nearly a decade

The Brief A family-owned business in Wesley Chapel has been offering French delicacies for nearly a decade. Le Macaron French Pastries offers various options like macarons, croissants and French drinks. The family says they look forward to their second decade selling French sweets to the community.



A family-owned business, Le Macaron French Pastries, located at The Shops at Wiregrass, has been serving up French desserts and pastries for over a decade.

"When we moved to America, we wanted to bring something very special," said Le Macaron co-owner Guy Lucas. "We wanted to bring passion for foods and pastries."

Like the name suggests, the small business is known for macarons, small cookie sandwiches usually filled with ganache, buttercream or jelly.

"It’s like a little French burger, a delicate pastry, slightly crunchy on the outside and soft and creamy on the inside," Le Macaron co-owner Valerie Lucas said.

The store offers 20 different flavors, such as Madagascar black vanilla, Sicilian pistachio and tiramisu. In addition to macarons, Le Macaron sells other desserts, drinks and pastries, like croissants, another French staple.

"Every bakery in France has these items in the store, and I remember when I was a kid growing up in Paris, going to get some raisin croissants in the bakery each time I got out of school," Guy Lucas said.

As time has passed, the family says the customer's knowledge of French desserts and pastries has increased thanks to movies, TV shows and pop culture in general. During the pandemic, the family added a delivery service.

Guy and Valerie Lucas’s son, Loan, fondly remembers helping out as a kid 10 years ago, and cherishes the additional family time he’s had for the past decade.

"Ten years, it's incredible, the community, the customers," Valerie Lucas said, "We hope for 10 more years."

For more information on Le Macaron French Pastries, click here .

