Meet Mason: Hillsborough sheriff's office adopts service dog

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is getting a new addition to its agency.

They will be adopting a service dog named, "Mason," from the Florida non-profit group, K9s for Warriors, the country's largest provider of trained service dogs for veterans. Mason spent the past few years working with veterans helping them deal with PTSD.

He is specifically trained to recognize signals of anxiety or stress and intervene. Mason will have the important task to help deputies deal with similar stressful situations.

He was paired with a veteran in February 2018 after completing the non-profit's rigorous program to help mitigate his handler's symptoms of PTSD. After a few years, the veteran concluded he no longer needed the service dog's help and returned Mason.

READ: Hurricane Ida dogs arrive in Bay Area, ready for adoption

Advertisement

Mason will be turning 5 years old on Sept. 14.