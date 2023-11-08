Meghan Markle’s half sister files defamation lawsuit against her, federal judge in Tampa hears arguments

article

A Federal judge in Tampa was hearing argument Wednesday afternoon on a defamation lawsuit filed by Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle.

Meghan’s attorneys are asking the suit be dismissed, claiming it’s baseless and without merit.

In the suit, Samantha Markle claimed her half-sister made false and reckless statements that ruined her reputation and destroyed her peaceful life in Lakeland. She said she has received death threats and faced scrutiny in the community.

She points to Oprah Winfrey interview that Meghan and Harry did, where she denies knowing her sister Samantha and claimed they didn’t grow up together. But, Samantha said that’s not true.

The two sisters had a good relationship, and it ended, she claimed, after Meghan met Harry and cut off communication.

Samantha also points to a Netflix series where it was suggested that Samantha, along with others, began attacking Meghan on Twitter. That led to Samantha, having her account suspended.

Again, Samantha denies she was part of an attack campaign against Meghan, and now she hopes this lawsuit will prove how Meghan tried to destroy her reputation.

"People change, they have agendas, they have other things influencing their lives. It doesn’t change reality," Samantha Markle told FOX 13.

The defense argues that Samantha’s claims don’t rise to the level of defamation. Meghan’s lawyer said Samantha is simply objecting to Meghan’s memory of her childhood growing up.

They pointed out, Meghan was just a baby when Samantha was a teenager and there wasn’t much contact between the two.

After hearing arguments for more than an hour, the judge said she will provide a written ruling.

If the case is thrown out, Markle’s lawsuit goes away. If the judge allows the case to go forward, then they proceed to a trial, which means the lawyers for both sides will have to prepare for upcoming depositions.

Also handing over discovery material that includes emails, text messages and anything related to this case. The judge could hand out her ruling in the next month.