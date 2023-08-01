Video: Burglary suspect armed with machete tries to avoid police by hiding in homeless camp

A suspect wanted for a burglary attempt is sitting behind bars after leading police on a chase with a machete in hand.

Officials said the man was accused of trying to break into a building on Memorial Drive SE around 5:08 p.m. July 28. A witness told police the suspect was on the run.

A suspect wanted for a burglary attempt is sitting behind bars after leading police on a chase with a machete in-hand.

The entire exchange was captured on body camera footage.

As the officer closed in on him, he claimed he realized the suspect was carrying a machete and tried to deploy his taser. It failed.

The chase continued into a homeless encampment, where the suspect tried to hide in a tent.

A suspect wanted for a burglary attempt is sitting behind bars after leading police on a chase with a machete in-hand.

The man eventually surrendered and was charged with loitering or prowling, and obstruction of an officer.

He remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.