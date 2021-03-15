Memorial patrol vehicle emblems unveiled as TPD prepares to lay fallen officer to rest

Tuesday marks a week since Tampa Police Department Officer Jesse Madsen sacrificed his life to protect others from a speeding, wrong-way driver.

However, Madsen’s name will still be out on the streets, protecting the people of Tampa. Two TPD officers have been assigned patrol vehicles bearing Madsen’s name and end of watch date.

One of those cruisers is going to a longtime friend of the father of three.

"When I got the opportunity to do it, I jumped on it," said Master Patrol Officer Ryan Agostinis. "I can’t think of a greater honor to drive a vehicle with his name on it, and I can’t think of a better officer at this department that I would want to do it for."

Agostinis and Madsen have been friends for more than a decade, first bonding through the U.S. Army Reserves, and more recently working on sister squads in the same district for Tampa PD.

"From the moment I met him we just became instant friends, he was just that kind of person," Agostinis explained. "He didn’t have a mean bone in his body, and once you were friends you were friends for life."

Madsen showed that same dedication through his military and law enforcement careers. The Marine combat veteran was with TPD nearly 17-years, receiving seven lifesaving awards for putting his own life on the line to help strangers.

"He got into this job for a reason, to help and to save lives, and that’s what he did, more times than any other officer I know," said Agostinis.

Last Thursday, Agostinis stood behind Madsen’s wife and three children at a candlelight vigil for the fallen officer. He will once again support Madsen’s loved ones as the community pays their final respects Tuesday.

"I really don’t have an official role, just to be there for Danyelle and the family." Agostinis said.

Madsen’s funeral is being held Tuesday, March 16 at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. The doors to the public memorial open at 10 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m., followed by a full honors ceremony outside, including a flyover and Madsen’s final radio call.

