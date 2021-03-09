'Guardian of this city': Tampa officer, U.S. veteran killed in line of duty following I-275 wrong-way crash

Within a matter of moments, the life of a Tampa police officer -- who was a 16-year veteran of the force and U.S. Marine Corps veteran – was cut short in a wrong-way crash, the agency said Tuesday.

Chief Brian Dugan identified the officer as 45-year-old Jesse Madsen, adding that he was a father of three and a dedicated husband. The chief described Madsen as a "highly-decorated" officer who was a seven-time recipient of the Tampa Police Department's Life-Saving Award.

Dugan said the agency received a call before 1 a.m. about a white car swerving between lanes and speeding south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near Sligh Avenue.

One minute later, they received a second call as officers arrived, he explained. Two cars had collided: a Tampa police cruiser along with the white vehicle.

Dugan said the wrong-way driver is a 25-year-old white male, who also died following the crash. The driver has not been identified yet.

"This is a tragedy," Dugan said. "Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers. It’s just a complete tragedy that a husband and father of four is now gone."

Madsen is the 32nd Tampa police officer to die in the line of duty, the chief said.

"Jesse was a guardian of this city. He will never be forgotten," the agency wrote in a statement.

Chief's Brian Dugan's press conference can be seen below:

The highway is closed in both directions between East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Sligh Avenue.

"We’re hoping to have them back open around 9 a.m. this morning but it’s going to take some time to go through this crash scene and piece everything together," Chief Dugan explained.

The body of the officer was removed from the damaged TPD cruiser, and a motorcade accompanied the ambulance to the Medical Examiner's Office early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene shows heavy damage to both vehicles. There is no word on the condition of the second driver, or whether there were other occupants inside either vehicle.

Madsen is the third Bay Area law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.

In January, Corporal Brian LaVigne, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, was killed after an erratic suspect crashed into his patrol car, officials said. The 31-year veteran was one shift away from retirement.

In February, Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli was struck by a suspect as he was trying to deploy stop sticks to stop the driver’s vehicle. He was the first deputy with the agency to die in the line of duty.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

