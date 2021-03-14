Funeral plans set for fallen Master Police Officer Jesse Maden

article

The public is invited to attend a funeral service for Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen, who was killed last week by a wrong-way driver. The service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Idlewild Baptist Church located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz.

The Tampa Police Department says those wishing to pay their respects to MPO Madsen will be admitted into the church starting at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Immediately after the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a full honors ceremony, which will include a 21-gun salute, pipe & drums, the playing of "Taps", the riderless horse, a flyover, flag folding ceremony, and MPO Madsen's final radio call.

Following the funeral service and outdoor tribute, a formal procession will take MPO Madsen to his final resting place at the Florida National Cemetery located in Bushnell. Due to his prior military service as a U.S. Marine, he will receive a full military honors ceremony at his gravesite. This event is not open to the public.

The dress code for all civilians in attendance is business professional, with clothing being all either black or dark/muted colors. Everyone inside the service will be required to wear a face covering.

Parking for the public will be on the eastern side of Idlewild Baptist Church.

Tampa police ask anyone wishing to leave condolence messages or wishing to donate to the Madsen family visit www.risetampa.org/officermadsen.