2 men facing hate crime charges after disrupting USF campus prayer gathering: Police

What we know:

According to the USF Police Department, officers began investigating after video spread around social media of the crime during a prayer gathering hosted by USF’s Muslim Student Association.

Two of the three suspects involved were identified but have not been arrested at this time, USF PD said. Christopher Svochak, 40, from Waco, TX, and Richard Penkoski, 49, from Canyon, Oklahoma, face a charge of disturbing schools and religious and other assemblies, which is upgraded to a felony due to the hate crime enhancement.

Additionally, they face disorderly conduct and disrupting school or lawful assembly charges. The case is now in the hands of the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

Police say Svochak and Penkoski are not from the Tampa Bay area and have no affiliation with USF.

Penkoski leads ‘Warriors for Christ’, which is known for street preaching. He travels across the country.

Campus trespass orders will be issued to both men.

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to identify a third suspect seen in the video online.

However, they will submit that case to the State Attorney's Office when they are identified.

What they're saying:

The USF Muslim Student Association issued the following statement online:

"They got in our face, spit on the ground and harassed us and our sisters as well. They came with steel-toed boots and stomped near our heads while we were in prostration. We all know these few individuals don't represent any religion or any group of people. They stand for hate and their own selfish desires. We know our brothers and sisters across any faith hold love for humanity."

"We take this incident very seriously. Our department is committed to protecting every member of our community, and we will use every available resource to ensure accountability and maintain a safe environment for all, "USF Police Chief Chris Daniel said.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Warriors for Christ organization for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the USF Police Department at (813) 974-2628.