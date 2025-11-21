Man accused of shooting and killing well-known Tampa DJ makes first court appearance

The Brief The man charged in a road rage shooting had a virtual first appearance in court Friday afternoon. Joel Moreno Cobo is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known DJ in Tampa. Dedrick Sykes, also known as DJ Shy Guy, was shot and killed last week.



The man accused of shooting and killing a well-known DJ in Tampa appeared before a judge via video conference on Friday.

Joel Moreno Cobo is charged with second-degree murder.

The backstory:

According to investigators, the shooting happened near East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Ybor City. Witnesses told police the two drivers exchanged words after a traffic dispute. Within seconds, gunfire erupted, striking Sykes. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest made in road rage death of well-known local DJ

Police say the gun was recovered from Cobo’s waistband at the scene.

According to court documents, Moreno Cobo told detectives that he was at a stop sign on E. 5th Ave. at N. 22nd Street.

He reportedly told detectives that there was an SUV blocking the intersection, so he flashed his lights in hopes that it would move.

Court filings show Moreno Cobo told investigators he heard Sykes yelling profanities out of his Jeep, as he turned onto E. 5th Ave.

Sykes allegedly stopped his Jeep in the road, got out and told Moreno Cobo to get out of his car as he walked towards it.

One witness who saw Sykes get out of his car told investigators that he heard gunshots about two seconds later.

Moreno Cobo allegedly told investigators he didn't see any weapons on Sykes or hear him make any threats, but said he felt like Sykes was going to hit him.

According to court documents, Moreno Cobo told detectives he felt threatened because he didn't know what Sykes was getting out of his Jeep to do.

His arrest followed a week of public pressure after police said the shooter stayed at the scene and claimed self-defense. They say Cobo was taken into custody Thursday night at his home without incident.

Sykes' funeral was held on Friday morning.

First Appearance:

Moreno Cobo appeared before a judge in Hillsborough County over video conference on Friday afternoon.

He's charged with second-degree murder.

He's being held in jail until a pre-trial detention hearing on Monday, where the judge will decide whether to grant bond.