Mennonite quilt and craft sale to benefit Haitian mission

They're some of the finest quilts you can buy. and they're hand-made and crafted right in Sarasota. What's even better is that each sale is for a good cause.

The Palm Grove Mennonite Church is holding their annual quilts and crafts sale. Each item sold will help benefit their mission school in Haiti. They provide the funds for a full-time staff that teaches and feeds the children.

Each quilt is unique. They range from crib-size to king-size.

“The ladies that do these quilts do a labor of love, they do a lot of intensive labor in putting the quilts together,” offered Irene Miller.

“It means a lot for our end cause of feeding the children down there and everything that it goes for,” Rosanna Bontrager added.

The quilt and craft show runs through Saturday at Palm Grove Mennonite Church off Beneva Road. They ask for a $3 donation at the door.