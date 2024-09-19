Metallica extends world tour, coming to Tampa for 2 shows in Summer 2025

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Metallica announced Thursday it's extending its M72 world tour into a third year, adding two Tampa shows at Raymond James Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 02: (L-R) James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform at Gillette Stadium on August 02, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Metall Expand

The iconic heavy metal band known for songs like 'Enter Sandman' and ‘Nothing Else Matters’ is bringing their tour to Tampa on Friday, June 6, and Sunday, June 8, 2025.

This tour features an upgraded stage and other featured artists, Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies, and Ice Nine Kills.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 01: Lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage at Lumen Field on September 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. Fan Club resales start on Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets, click here.

