Prosecutors want man accused of making mass shooting threat against son’s Tampa school to stay in jail

Hillsborough County prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday that they want the man accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at his son's South Tampa elementary school to be held in jail until his trial.

According to court documents, Esteban del Valle sent a text message to the boy's mother last Friday indicating he was on his way to Gorrie Elementary School and that he would be the one to "shoot that [expletive] up," adding, "no kids, all teachers."

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said del Valle shouldn't be released from jail until he stands trial.

"Mr. del Valle was arrested in Pinellas County. At the time that he was arrested, he had ammunition in his car," Lopez said. "He's going to be punished. He's going to be held accountable because making these threats is absolutely unacceptable. There is not a joke. There is no hoax here."

This alleged school threat came amid a surge in threats in Hillsborough County, culminating in a lockout at Newsome High School on Friday. As of that time, the district and law enforcement had responded to more than 180 school threats in less than two weeks. A district spokesperson said on Wednesday, so far 14 people have been arrested.

Lopez said del Valle is facing a second-degree felony charge, but she believes the penalty should be more severe.

"Many of us remember Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Sandy Hook, Columbine. That is when these threats become real. But even just the threat of this, we should be taking it more seriously and make it a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in the Florida state prison," she told FOX 13. "That's what we would hope the legislature would do, is stiffen these penalties to make sure that people know they will be held accountable."

Several people who identified themselves as del Valle’s family members attended his hearing but declined to comment on his case.

He is currently being held in jail until his pretrial detention hearing on Monday. A judge will determine whether he will have to stay in jail until his trial or if a bond will be set.

