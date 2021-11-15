Metro Ministries, Meals on Wheels deliver free turkey meals for families in need

Thousands of homebound families in need across the Bay Area had their Thanksgiving meals delivered to their homes Monday ahead of the holiday.

It’s part of the effort put on by Metropolitan Ministries through their partnership with Tampa Bay’s Network to End Hunger’s Meals on Wheels program.

Hundreds of volunteers stopped at the Metro Ministries holiday tent to pack up their cars with Thanksgiving essentials like frozen turkeys, stuffing, and canned goods. Those meals will be delivered to families’ doorsteps, feeding 3,000 adults and kids.

The Holiday on Wheels program strives to help those who can’t make it to the holiday tent to pick up a meal themselves due to lack of transportation or a disability or illness.

Metropolitan Ministries told FOX 13 they saw the need for home deliveries increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they’re thankful for partnerships like TBNEH in order to help make sure that no family goes hungry during the holiday season.

After the Thanksgiving deliveries are completed, the attention turns to Christmas. Volunteers will once again deliver supplies for a Christmas dinner along with toys to families in need on Monday, December 13.

The deadline to register for Christmas assistance is November 26. To find out if you meet the qualifications and to register, click here.

Volunteers and supplies are still needed. To register to be a driver and help deliver holiday meals, you can learn more here.

Metropolitan Ministries is still accepting donations at their holiday tent. They are in need of frozen turkeys, stuffing, canned goods, and toys ahead of the holidays. For more information, click here.

