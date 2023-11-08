Metropolitan Ministries in need of Thanksgiving food donations

Metropolitan Ministries is facing a challenge as the holidays approach.

Leaders with the non-profit say they are seeing a 30% decline in donations and that's troubling.

They said they are seeing a 71% increase in families and a 15% increase in seniors who are facing homelessness due to the soaring cost of living.

Donation locations, including the Holiday Tent in Tampa, are now open to collect food items for Thanksgiving.

Leaders said they are in desperate need of food items like turkeys, hams, yams, stuffing, plus canned fruits and vegetables.

You can donate to the Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent located at 2609 N. Rome Avenue Tampa 33607.

For a complete list of donation locations and hours or if you are in need of help for the holidays click here.

