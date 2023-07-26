Metropolitan Ministries sees demand for resources as people deal with summer heat

Tampa has consistently been under heat advisories.

As people do what they can to stay cool, doctors say this kind of heat can be dangerous, especially for those who have no other option.

"Obviously, those exposed to this incredible heat throughout the day, like the homeless or construction workers, anybody outside is at higher risk, especially those that don't have access to water, hydration," Dr. Michael Patch, ER Specialist with Advent Health explained.

Heat advisories are dangerous for people who are forced to be outside.

It's why Metropolitan Ministries works daily to help those in need during the hot weather. Through its mobile outreach team, the Metro BrigAIDe, they work to assist people who are experiencing homelessness.

"Our BrigAIDe team goes out, meets those people where they are, and they're passing out sunscreen, bottles of water, I.V. fluid, liquid packs and things of that nature to help assist those families who might not be able to receive shelter at the time," Brensey Hurst with Metropolitan Ministries said.

Metropolitan Ministries says it’s also seeing an increase in food requests for families this summer and for help with electrical bill assistance as people deal with higher than normal cooling costs.

"We are right now averaging over 350 people a month across Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties needing assistance with their electric bills. And this is the highest we've ever seen. It’s approximately three times more than what we're normally budgeted for to help people with that type of assistance," Hurst shared.

The BrigAIDe team goes out and helps people in need.

It's why they rely on support from the community to allow them to help as many families in need as possible.

The Metro BrigAIDe team is in need of things like water, food, sunscreen and cooling items.

If you want to make a financial donation, click here.