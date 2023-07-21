Trinity Café serves record 382 people as need for food grows in Tampa Bay area

Feeding Tampa Bay fed a record number of people during Wednesday’s one-hour lunch service at one of their free, full-service restaurants.

More than 300 people ate lunch at the Trinity Café on Busch Boulevard on Wednesday – the most in 22 years since 2001.

Volunteer Barb Smith was the coordinator in charge Wednesday.

"All I know is, it was busy. It was busy," Smith said. "The plates filled up, and people kept coming and kept coming."

"Meeting a record like we did this past Wednesday is really bittersweet for us. We're glad to be here and be able to serve anyone, who needs a meal. But those numbers are increasing, which means people are struggling even more," Feeding Tampa Bay public relations officer Shannon Hannon-Oliviero said.

The restaurant was busy again on Friday. Hannon-Oliviero said she believes several factors are driving the need.

Almost 400 people ate lunch at Feeding Tampa Bay's café.

"Inflation has hit us everywhere we are in our daily lives from gas tanks to rent increase," Hannon-Oliviero told FOX 13. "Also, children being out of school, families are looking for food that get that free and reduced lunch. So that has caused our numbers to increase."

READ: Volunteers stuff 30,000 backpacks in preparation for Titus O'Neil's annual Back to School Bash

There's also factors like the recent heat advisories in the Tampa Bay area, including Friday’s. The non-profit said every guest is encouraged to stay as long as they need. The café provides plenty of water and fluids.

Some volunteers know what it's like to not be able to afford food.

Smith said it wasn’t long ago that she needed food assistance. So, she understands what the café’s customers are going through. It’s why she volunteers five days a week.

"I love this," Smith said. "It’s just instilled in me, and I know I’m helping other people. I know they’re being fed. That they may never get another meal anywhere else."

There are three Trinity Café locations: Two in Tampa and one in St. Petersburg. To volunteer or donate, click here.