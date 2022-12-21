Metropolitan Ministries still in need of donations to help Bay Area families this Christmas

The season of giving is now in full effect, and with Christmas just a few days away, local charities are ramping up their efforts, including Metropolitan Ministries, which is still in need of supplies.

Since the beginning of December and in the final days leading up to Christmas, the non-profit has seen an abrupt 24% decline in donations compared to the same time last year. The months of November and December account for the largest share of donations of the year, but with costs soaring for months, many donors had to make the tough decision to give less or not give at all.

It's a tough number to see as the non-profit is expected to help around 37,000 families just during the holiday season alone, volunteers said.

VP of Marketing and Communications, Justine Burke, anticipates more than 1,000 families per day will come over the few days leading up to Christmas to pick up food and gifts while 500 families are expected on Christmas Eve. CEO Tim Marks said they helped around 34,000 families last year but this year, the need is much higher because of rising rent, inflation, and Hurricane Ian.

READ: 'World's kindest menorah' in Clearwater shares powerful message against anti-Semitism

"You have food costs and inflationary costs, 11 to 13% in this marketplace, and then you add job loss, hours lost, because of the storm, electricity lost, lost food in my refrigerator, then our friends to our south that lost everything, there are just some tremendous needs, and we’re going to do everything we can to help those who need it the most," Marks said.

Volunteers are seeing a huge need for food alone. Their kitchen will serve an estimated 2,000 hot meals during this week, cooking with about 400 pounds of baked ham, 530 pounds of sweet potato mash, and 500 pounds of green bean casserole – even that isn't enough.

Metro Ministries is in most need of ham and gifts or gift cards for teenagers right now.

Those can be dropped off at the following holiday pop-up tent addresses:

Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent: 2609 North Rome Avenue in Tampa

(West Pasco) Holiday Tent At Generations Christian Church: 1540 Little Road in Trinity

(East Pasco) Metropolitan Ministries East Pasco: 13703 17th Street in Dade City

You're also encouraged to donate on their website at www.metromin.org. A donor is matching up to $100,000 which will allow teams to go buy gifts or gift cards. You can also visit the site to pre-register if you are in need of help. There are limited slots available in West Pasco.

In addition to more than 34,000 families expected to be helped through the holiday tents and pop-up locations, a special Christmas Day is planned for 120 homeless families residing on Metropolitan Ministries' main campuses in Tampa and Pasco.