'World's kindest menorah' in Clearwater shares powerful message against anti-Semitism

A little kindness can go along way, and in Clearwater Tuesday evening, it was the engine behind Hanukkah. In celebration of the third night of the Jewish Festival of Lights, a local rabbi lit the "world's kindest menorah," that has a serious meaning behind it.

Rabbi Levi Hodakov is always a little more upbeat than normal during Hanukkah, but this time, he's trying to be extra nice too.

"We always have to look at the world as being equally balanced between good and evil and our one good deed can tip the scales," Rabbi Hodakov said.

For this year, he has a "Kind Menorah," the kindest in the world, he said, at a most important time. Kind Bars covered the skeleton of a 10-foot menorah he lit in Clearwater.

"There is a little teeny bit of temperament for the anti-Semitism that is going on," Rabbi Hodakov said.

The Anti Defamation League said anti-Semitic incidents nationwide hit 2,700 in 2021, or seven per day. It's the highest since 1979 and one-third higher than 2020.

"Lets face it, anti-Semitism has been around as long as the Jewish people have been around," Rabbi Hodakov said. "The good news is that we're still here."

He said the theme of Hanukkah is the perfect response to anti-Semitism – From darkness, will come light.

"My message for the anti-Semites is that it's time for you to go home," said Rabbi Hodakov. "We are always going to persevere. Just like that one small jug of oil that we thought would last for one night, lasted for eight nights."

After the candles were lit for the third night of the holiday that celebrates the victory of the Jewish people over the Seleucid Empire in 200 BCE, the rabbi encouraged everyone to take a Kind bar to give to a stranger.

And why not go even further than that?

"Call your mom, say hello and wish her a Happy Hanukkah," he said. "Or better yet, if there's someone you're a little bit on the outs with, Hanukkah would be a great time to make up."

Hanukkah started Sunday evening and the eigth candle will be lit this year on Sunday night, December 25.