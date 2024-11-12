Michael Stephens named new CEO of Tampa International Airport

The Hillsborough County Aviation Board selected Michael Stephens on Tuesday to take over as the Tampa International Airport CEO, according to a TPA news release.

Stephens has nine years of experience on the airport's executive team, where he oversaw many different operations, including legal, government and community relations.

"Tampa International Airport is a beloved institution and an industry icon, and I’m looking forward to leading our organization while building on an award-winning reputation of excellence," Stephens said.

Stephens will be the fourth CEO in airport history, and he is making history as the first Black person to take on the role.

The search for a new CEO began in February when current CEO Joe Lopano announced that he would be retiring in April 2025.

"I have no doubt, given his track record and ties to this community, that he will be able to not only lead this organization through any challenge, but take it to new heights as we enter the next era of aviation," Lopano said.

Stephens will oversee more than 670 employees at TPA and Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive and Plant City airports.

