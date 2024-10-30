Tampa International Airport's next CEO could be named Wednesday

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority could decide on Wednesday who will serve as the next CEO of Tampa International Airport.

Who are the finalists?

Four candidates are up for the job. All are currently executives at TPA.

Michael Stephens, General Counsel and Executive Vice President

John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service

Chris Minner, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Damian Brooke, Executive Vice President of Finance and Procurement

The full five-member Board of Directors will talk about their top selection among the candidates. If there's agreement, the board could vote.

The new CEO will take over after Joe Lopano officially retires in 2025.

This process comes amid sweeping changes at TPA, including the addition of a new two-story, 16-gate terminal set to open in 2028. Airside D is the final phase of the airport's master plan.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. at SkyCenter One on the airport's campus. It is open to the public.

