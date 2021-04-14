Tampa International Airport celebrates 50 years in the Bay Area

One of the best airports on the continent is celebrating a milestone.

Tampa International Airport has now been around for 50 years. There is a suitcase -- or two -- filled with stories to tell, such as long-lost brothers meeting for the first time, the pet cockatiel found by airport workers, or that time eight puppies were born in the middle of the concourse.

The airport's nickname itself has even sparked the age-old debate: is it TIA or TPA?

While airplanes get passengers to their destination -- whether it's for business or pleasure -- TPA has also helped people take a break from reality without leaving their homes. The airport's social media accounts have consistently shared witty captions, funny memes, and scenic images from the skies above Tampa Bay over the years.

The airport has even claimed many awards over the years, including being named one of the best airports in North America.

However, the past year has been tough after the global pandemic led to a historic high for flight cancellations and a historic low in passenger traffic.

There was a time where TPA would have ended up where the University of South Florida is located today, or even in Pinellas County.

Aerial view of Tampa International Airport on May 10, 1973. (State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory.)

Back in the 1960s, Hillsborough County and Tampa officials began brainstorming futuristic plans for an airport. They started thinking of a terminal separated from airsides and connected by an automated "people mover."

"It looked so different to us because it was nothing we had seen or were familiar with, but it made sense," Former Tampa mayor Dick Greco told FOX 13 in 2018.

Today’s TPA location rose from the site of a World War II air base: Drew Field.

Humble beginnings: Aerial view of Drew Field Municipal Airport in 1931. (State Archives of Florida/Burgert Brothers.)

"If Drew Field hadn't been built, Dale Mabry wouldn't even exist. It was built to connect directly to MacDill Air Force Base," explained local military historian Denny Cole.

In that case, St. Pete-Clearwater Airport could have been "our TIA," said Rodney Kite-Powell, curator at Tampa Bay History Center.

On April 15, 1971, the community celebrated the grand opening of Tampa International Airport’s terminal complex.

Fifty years later, it’s still flying high. According to many surveys, the airport has been consistently rated one of the best of its size in the country.