Michelin Guide another ‘feather in the cap’ for Tampa tourism

In existence for more than 100 years, the globally renowned Michelin Guide and its star rating system is coming to Florida, specifically focusing on Tampa, Miami and Orlando. Florida is the fifth location for the guide in the United States, behind California, New York, DC, and Chicago.

"Some people may not get how important this is...this is super important," said Visit Tampa Bay president and CEO Santiago Corrada. "People are Michelin fanatics that will travel all over the world just to dine in Michelin restaurants."

He calls the Michelin announcement another "feather in the cap" for Tampa tourism and says the timing is perfect.

"Our restaurants suffered greatly in the pandemic and with international borders opening up here in a few days this is the perfect timing," he commented.

Earning a Michelin star is no small feat. Anonymous inspectors with high expectations visit and rate restaurants annually. One star means a ‘very good’ restaurant. Two stars is ‘excellent cooking that's worth a detour and three stars mean it is an ‘exceptional cuisine that’s worth a special journey.'

"It is extremely prestigious. It’s the original travel guide that’s existed before all these other apps. So it is the original. So it would be awesome but very rare," said Andrea Gonzmart with the Columbia Restaurant Group.

READ Hernando County’s 'resident Guy Fieri’ shines spotlight on area restaurants

Gonzmart's family has been in the restaurant business for five generations. She sees firsthand just how often visitors are choosing destinations based on their dining options.

"The Michelin stars coming to Florida is so exciting for our community. I think it is exciting for the state of Florida. It’s a testament to what the culinary scene has done in our area," Gonzmart said.

Michelin inspectors will start visiting restaurants in Florida starting next year.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter