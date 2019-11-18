Middle school teacher arrested after multiple accusations of inappropriately touching students

article

A Sarasota County middle school teacher was arrested Monday after police say two students accused him of touching them inappropriately, and there may be more victims at multiple schools across two counties.

Currently, Maxwell Guss faces two charges of lewd and lascivious conduct. According to police, the 34-year-old has been on administrative leave from Brookside Middle School where he was a business teacher and girls volleyball coach.

In September, two Brookside students told police that Guss had touched him inappropriately. They also said he often called girls to the back of the room for one-on-one "interviews," during which he would ask them personal questions.

As part of their investigation, police say they discovered an unreported 2017 incident when Guss was an Algebra teacher at Sarasota High School. A student there told detectives that Guss often massaged the shoulders of female students and had inappropriately touched her in the process of one of those massages. She also later referenced similar one-on-one interviews.

The student told administrators in 2017, but it was never reported to law enforcement by the school administration.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Police say Guss was a teacher in Manatee County at Harllee Middle School and Bayshore High School, and in Sarasota County at Sarasota High School and Brookside Middle School.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Angela Cox at 941-263-6075, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.