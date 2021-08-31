Milwaukee man accused of killing grandson, beaten with sledgehammer

A 53-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson over money that was allegedly taken from his wallet. The accused is Andrez Martina – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death

Neglecting a child - consequence is death

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts with high probability of great bodily harm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Andrez Martina

"He’s gone, he’s gone. My baby is gone," said Nekeda Martina, the mother of 12-year-old Andre Smith II. "Andre was sweet as pie. He was so kind."

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to Children's Wisconsin on Sunday morning, Aug. 29 to investigate a child abuse complaint. When they arrived on the scene, Smith was rushed into the emergency department -- he was unresponsive. About 45 minutes later, doctors pronounced the 12-year-old boy deceased.

The complaint indicates Martina is the grandfather of the deceased, Andre Smith II. In an interview with police, the legal guardian of the boy indicated Martina asked that the child and an 8-year-old boy sleep over at his house. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday, Martina sent a "text message accusing (the 12-year-old boy) of stealing the defendant's money." When the guardian asked Martina where the 12-year-old was, he responded, "he's bleeding," the complaint says. The guardian immediately asked her daughter to go to the defendant's house to check on the boy.

Photo provided by family.

Smith's younger brother told authorities he and Andre were struck by Martina with a mallet, sledgehammer, a coat rack, and a cane.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police later conducted an interview with the great-grandmother of Andre Smith II. She was "awakened by the defendant yelling" at the boy. She told police she "saw the defendant striking (the boy) with a hammer," the complaint says.

Homicide investigation of 12-year-old boy near 46th and Glendale, Milwaukee

On Monday, Aug. 30, police detectives interviewed Martina. He indicated in May 2021, he returned to Milwaukee from Indiana -- and "wanted to reconnect with his grandchildren. The defendant learned that (the 12-year-old boy) had a problem stealing. The defendant recalled telling his grandchildren in the past, 'if you lie, if you mess up in school, if you steal, I'm going to kill you,'" the complaint says.

Homicide investigation of 12-year-old boy near 46th and Glendale, Milwaukee

Martina told police around 3 a.m. Sunday, he woke up and "noticed that his wallet was open and money was missing." Martina indicated he went into the living room and confronted the 12-year-old about the money. The complaint says he "smacked (the 12-year-old boy) repeatedly, demanding that (the boy) get the defendant's money." Martina "claimed to not know what else to do in order to get his money back," the complaint says. The boy "ran into the bathroom and locked himself inside in an attempt to protect himself from the defendant. The defendant picked the lock open and 'lost it' on (the boy)," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"He ain’t have to kill my baby," Nekeda Martina said. "It’s not right. I haven’t slept or ate since they called me Sunday morning and said my child was dead. No mother wants to get that phone call. He was only 12."

Nekeda Martina

During the interview with police, the "defendant admitted to killing a boy in 1989 and said he wanted to talk with police as the defendant has nothing to hide." The defendant also believed the entire incident noted above lasted more than five hours.

A search of Martina's residence turned up drugs and a firearm.

Resources