Ministry and production company bringing 'Yeshua' play to Avon Park this weekend

Large live productions are something Power and Light Productions is very familiar with as they conduct live Walk through Bethlehem events at Christmastime and Passion Plays at Easter.

In those cases, the production company from Bowling Green, Florida uses a cast of hundreds of people to recreate Biblical stories inside Cattleman's Arena in Wauchula.

They were asked to take the show on the road, and owner Mike Graham rose to the challenge.

READ: Safari Wilderness Ranch is piece of old Florida that offers unique adventures

"I went into it with a lot of apprehension 'cause I'm thinking, we're used to all the bells and whistles and all the smoke and mirrors you could find," Graham admitted. "We had the special effects and did it on a dime."

Their road venue is in Avon Park at South Florida State College. The normal stage production devices Graham is used to are not as easily deployed at the Center for Performing Arts.

"This [venue] relies not on all the fluff around it, it relies on the script, and it's like watching a movie you've gotta stay with it," he shared. "There's some humor in it... They're more like real people which the Apostles were."

READ: Bay Area marine science program gets head start on Earth Day beach clean-up

On Saturday and Sunday, they are putting on the play "Yeshua."

It is a live action play of the daily life and times of Jesus during his life in Israel.

"If people like 'The Chosen' they would like this probably, cause it just deals with the emotional encounters that Jesus has with people."

To see Power and Light Productions' play this weekend in Avon Park, visit their website here for tickets and show times. For more information, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter