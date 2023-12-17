Injuries at Tampa Premium Outlets after fire alarm leads to report of shooting

article

The Pasco Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating reports of a shooting at the Tampa Premium Outlets on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded after a fire alarm was activated around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say there is no evidence of a shooting and the only injuries were unrelated medical events. Some people suffered minor injures because of the rush after the initial report.

According to deputies, the investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff's office says there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continues.