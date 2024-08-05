Missing 4-year-old Florida boy triggers statewide alert

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an Orlando 4-year-old boy.

Authorities are searching for Amere Baptiste, who was last seen in the area of the 12600th block of Victoria Place Circle in Orlando, Florida, which is near Waterford Lakes Parkway and Alafaya Trail.

Baptiste is 3 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 40 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, green pants, and white socks.

Officials are asking people to check the water.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

