Riverview storm damage: Massive tree crushes home during severe weather

The Brief A massive tree smashed into a Riverview home as intense storms tore through the area Friday evening. Two homeowners and their dog were preparing dinner inside when they heard a loud boom, but no one was injured. The severe weather left behind significant property damage, including a ripped-open roof and a bedroom buried under debris.



Strong storms knocked a massive tree onto a Riverview home Friday evening, leaving behind significant property damage.

Storm causes damage

What we know:

Wind gusts surpassed 50 mph as the severe weather system rushed through the area, sending a large tree crashing directly into the home. The impact caused extensive structural damage to the property, though the homeowners inside escaped without injury.

Residents recall chaos

The backstory:

Riverview resident Alva Evans was inside preparing dinner with Judith Holbrook and their dog, Ivy, when a sudden, violent sound shattered the evening.

"Big old tree just fell," Evans said. "We were getting pizza out of the oven, and we heard a big old boom."

Homeowners survey destruction

What they're saying:

The sudden crash sent the residents rushing to find the source of the noise.

"We just ran to the door, because we didn’t know what the sound was," Holbrook said. "That’s when we saw the tree."

The force of the tree ripped open a section of the roof, exposing wood and scattering large branches throughout the property. The massive trunk remained wedged against the house, while insulation and ceiling debris blanketed Holbrook's bedroom.

Cleanup begins after storm

Why you should care:

Despite losing a portion of their home, the residents are maintaining perspective on what truly matters.

"In her mind, we have no home," Evans said. "But we still have a home, we just don’t have one bedroom."

The homeowners face a lengthy, difficult cleanup, but they remain grateful to be alive.