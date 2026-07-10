Riverview storm damage: Massive tree crushes home during severe weather
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Strong storms knocked a massive tree onto a Riverview home Friday evening, leaving behind significant property damage.
Storm causes damage
What we know:
Wind gusts surpassed 50 mph as the severe weather system rushed through the area, sending a large tree crashing directly into the home. The impact caused extensive structural damage to the property, though the homeowners inside escaped without injury.
Residents recall chaos
The backstory:
Riverview resident Alva Evans was inside preparing dinner with Judith Holbrook and their dog, Ivy, when a sudden, violent sound shattered the evening.
"Big old tree just fell," Evans said. "We were getting pizza out of the oven, and we heard a big old boom."
Homeowners survey destruction
What they're saying:
The sudden crash sent the residents rushing to find the source of the noise.
"We just ran to the door, because we didn’t know what the sound was," Holbrook said. "That’s when we saw the tree."
The force of the tree ripped open a section of the roof, exposing wood and scattering large branches throughout the property. The massive trunk remained wedged against the house, while insulation and ceiling debris blanketed Holbrook's bedroom.
Cleanup begins after storm
Why you should care:
Despite losing a portion of their home, the residents are maintaining perspective on what truly matters.
"In her mind, we have no home," Evans said. "But we still have a home, we just don’t have one bedroom."
The homeowners face a lengthy, difficult cleanup, but they remain grateful to be alive.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from interviews with Riverview residents Alva Evans and Judith Holbrook, as well as previous reporting by FOX 13.