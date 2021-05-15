Body of missing boater found in Madeira Beach

A sad update to the search for a missing boater. The PInellas County Sheriff's Office says their Marine Unit located the body of 33-year-old Dwight Haggins.

Detectives say his next of kin has been notified and the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

EARLIER REPORT:

A dad is missing after his 6-year-old son and two others managed to swim to shore after the dingy they were in took on water and sank, according to law enforcement.

Detectives say at approximately 11:10pm Friday night, deputies responded to 591 Tom Stuart Causeway on a call of a person calling for help in the water behind Madeira Beach Fundamental Elementary School.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Nicholas Dunski launched his dingy with 33-year-old Dwight Haggins, Dwight's 6-year-old son and 31-year-old Erik Echols on board, and headed southbound towards Dunski's anchored boat offshore.

Haggins was not wearing a personal flotation device and was unable to swim back to shore with the others when the boat sank, say detectives.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and Marine Unit, along with the United States Coast Guard, continue the search at this time.