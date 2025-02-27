Missing Child Alert: 16-year-old last seen in North Port could be heading to Tennessee

The Brief A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old last seen in North Port. She may be with two others heading toward the Tennessee area. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Port Police Department.



A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday for a 16-year-old last seen in North Port, investigators said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jaiyda Mitchell, 16, was last seen in the area of the 3500 block of Sardinia Avenue. She may be with Alina Couvertier and Ra'Niyah Moorehead heading toward the Tennessee area, according to officials.

Pictured: Jaiyda Mitchell. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a cheetah-print headband, a white tank top and pink pants. FDLE said she's described as a black female who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Port Police Department at (941) 429-7474 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

