Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Nicole Gutierrez, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials describe Gutierrez as a white-hispanic female who's 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, she was last seen in the area of the 2700th block of East 18th Avenue in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department says Guitierrez was last seen on Saturday at 11:20 p.m.

She was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with "Happy Holidays" on the front and blue pants with black stripes when she went missing, according to FDLE.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911.

