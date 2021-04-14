Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Tallahassee

article

Law enforcement officials have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert as they search for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.

The statewide alert is for Nevaeh Keyon. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 13-year-old was last seen in the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee.

She was last seen wearing a pair of white tennis shoes and may have her hair up in a ponytail or bun. Officials said she wears glasses and her ears are pierced. She could have a pink backpack with her.

Information on the events leading up to her disappearance was not provided.

Anyone with information on Keyon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800 or dial 911.