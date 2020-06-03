Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida teen

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Sergio Domingo Diego, a white-Hispanic male. He is 5'3" inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Diego was last seen in the 1100 block of Oak Street in Jennings, Florida, wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt, and black and brown Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.