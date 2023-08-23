Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Miami girl who may be in life-threatening danger

article

Law enforcement officers are searching for a 4-year-old South Florida girl who they say may be in danger of being seriously injured or killed.

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra.

She is three feet tall, weighs 27 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez Vizcarra was last seen in the area of the 200th block of NW 15th Street in Miami.

Officials say she may be with Carolina Vizcarra Olvera who is 5’7" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police in Miami say they believe the child may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury due to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or 911.