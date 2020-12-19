Missing Child Alert issued for North Port teen

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Makayla Fredenburg, 16, who was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Van Raub Street in North Port.

Fredenburg is 16 years old. She is 5’9" and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings. Fredenburg has a pierced nose.

Police say she may be in the company of Michael Reid. He is a 37-year-old white male. He is 6’1" and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 1997, maroon Ford F250, FL tag number 7426JP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fredenburg is asked to contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or 911.

