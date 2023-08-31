Missing Child Alert issued for teen last seen in Plant City: FDLE

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Plant City, investigators said.

Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez, 15, is a white-Hispanic female who is 5-feet 4-inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She was last seen in the area of the 600 block of West Ball Street in Plant City.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing a blue crop top, SpongeBob Squarepants pajama pants and light green Crocs. She also may be carrying a pink jacket.

Pictured: Abraham Lopez-Iglesias. Courtesy: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Nolasco Hernandez may be with 21-year-old Abraham Lopez-Iglesias, a white-Hispanic male who is 5-feet 7-inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a light-pink shirt, gray pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200 or 911.