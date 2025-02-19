Expand / Collapse search

Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida teen

Published  February 19, 2025 5:21am EST
    • Jaylise Santana, 14, was last seen on Tuesday in Hallandale Beach, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
    • She's described as 5'3" and 95 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on her right knee.
    • FDLE did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding Santana's disappearance.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen in South Florida.

What we know:

FDLE says Jaylise Santana was last seen on Tuesday in Hallandale Beach, which is in southern Broward County.

Santana was wearing a black shirt, black skirt or pants, along with black Crocs or sneakers, authorities said. She may also be wearing a gold chain necklace that says "Jaylise."

Photo of Jaylise Santana. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The teen is described as 5'3" tall and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Santana has a scar on her right knee, according to FDLE.

What we don't know:

FDLE did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding Santana's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaylise Santana is urged to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400, or call 911.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

