Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida teen
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen in South Florida.
What we know:
FDLE says Jaylise Santana was last seen on Tuesday in Hallandale Beach, which is in southern Broward County.
Santana was wearing a black shirt, black skirt or pants, along with black Crocs or sneakers, authorities said. She may also be wearing a gold chain necklace that says "Jaylise."
Photo of Jaylise Santana. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The teen is described as 5'3" tall and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Santana has a scar on her right knee, according to FDLE.
What we don't know:
FDLE did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding Santana's disappearance.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaylise Santana is urged to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400, or call 911.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
