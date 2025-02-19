Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida teen

The Brief Jaylise Santana, 14, was last seen on Tuesday in Hallandale Beach, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She's described as 5'3" and 95 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on her right knee. FDLE did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding Santana's disappearance.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen in South Florida.

What we know:

FDLE says Jaylise Santana was last seen on Tuesday in Hallandale Beach, which is in southern Broward County.

Santana was wearing a black shirt, black skirt or pants, along with black Crocs or sneakers, authorities said. She may also be wearing a gold chain necklace that says "Jaylise."

Photo of Jaylise Santana. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The teen is described as 5'3" tall and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Santana has a scar on her right knee, according to FDLE.

What we don't know:

FDLE did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding Santana's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaylise Santana is urged to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400, or call 911.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

