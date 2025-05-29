Missing Child Alert issued for Zephyrhills teen
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A missing Zephyrhills teenager is at the center of a statewide alert.
Law enforcement officers are searching for 15-year-old Xzavieanna Tierney.
She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on May 15 in the area of the 6300 block of 12th Street in Zephyrhills.
Description:
Tierney is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt, blue baggy pants, and white shoes.
Tierney may have blue highlights in her hair and multiple face piercings.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878 or 911.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and FDLE.
