Missing Child Alert issued for Zephyrhills teen

article

The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Zephyrhills teenager. Law enforcement officers are searching for 15-year-old Xzavieanna Tierney who was last seen on May 15. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878 or 911.



A missing Zephyrhills teenager is at the center of a statewide alert.

Law enforcement officers are searching for 15-year-old Xzavieanna Tierney.

She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on May 15 in the area of the 6300 block of 12th Street in Zephyrhills.

Description:

Tierney is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt, blue baggy pants, and white shoes.

Tierney may have blue highlights in her hair and multiple face piercings.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878 or 911.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and FDLE.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: