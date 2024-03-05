Missing Child Alert: Largo kids taken by parents during mandatory DCF visit, police say

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for three children after their parents took off with them from a mandatory visit at the Department of Children and Families office in Largo.

The Largo Police Department said 6-year-old Benjamin Spears, 1-year-old Hannah Spears and 6-month-old Noah Spears are being considered missing and endangered. Because of the nature of the case, authorities upgraded to a Missing Child Alert Tuesday evening.

Pictured: 6-year-old Benjamin Spears, 1-year-old Hannah Spears and 6-month-old Noah Spears. Courtesy: Largo Police Department.

Investigators said Tyler and Natalie Spears both appeared at the DCF office on Ulmerton Road for the mandatory visit about their children. During the visit, the parents received information that would have impacted their ability to retain custody of the three children.

Tyler and Natalie may have taken the three kids to the South St. Petersburg area.

Noah Spears is described as a 6-month-old baby boy that is two feet tall, 25 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Hannah Spears is described as a 1-year-old girl that is two feet and eight inches tall, 60 pounds and also has brown hair and eyes.

Pictured: Natalie and Tyler Spears. Courtesy: Largo Police Department.

FDLE officials also described Benjamin Spears as a 6-year-old boy that is three feet and eight inches tall, 60 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Natalie Spears is described as a white woman that is 5 feet and four inches tall, 180 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, according to state investigators. Tyler Spears is a white man that is six feet and one inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If the parents and children are found, FDLE is advising the public not to approach them and contact law enforcement immediately.

Detectives are actively working to find all three kids and their parents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Largo Police Department at (727) 587-6730.