Clearwater plane crash: Pilot couldn’t find Clearwater Air Park moments before ‘uncontrolled descent’

The pilot onboard the Beechcraft Bonanza V-35 that crashed into a Clearwater mobile home park was not able to find the airport moments before its "uncontrolled descent," according to a newly released NTSB report.

The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report into the deadly plane crash that happened on Feb. 1 detailed what led up to the collision at Bayside Waters Mobile Home Park.

Officials said the pilot and two other people in one of the mobile homes impacted by the crash were killed. Another person in the second mobile home had minor injuries after the crash.

The report, which was released Tuesday, said the flight departed from Vero Beach Municipal Airport and was heading for Clearwater Air Park. However, at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, the pilot reported not being able to find Clearwater Air Park and asked them to turn on their runway lights.

The runway lights, though, were already on for another plane that had just landed, according to the NTSB report. The pilot made the request again, so officials with the air park changed the runway lights to the highest intensity.

But, the pilot changed course and said he was going to land at Albert Whitted since he couldn't find Clearwater Air Park. The report confirmed that's when the pilot said, "I'm losing engine."

NTSB said in their report that the pilot was going to head to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where air traffic controllers told him two runways were available. However, the report said there were no further transmissions from the pilot.

Another pilot flying nearby reported seeing the plane making an "uncontrolled descent," which was happening really fast. A witness on the ground told investigators that she saw a "fireball" or something on fire before the plane ultimately crashed.

Multiple videos from commercial businesses nearby the accident scene depicted a light descending steeply with sounds associated with the engine operation, according to the NTSB report.

The pilot killed in the crash was later identified as 54-year-old Jemin Patel from Melbourne Beach. The two on the ground who were killed were identified as 86-year-old Martha Parry and 54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender.