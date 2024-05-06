Auburndale police urge citizens to 'exercise caution' after deadly shooting

A man died at a local hospital after being shot in Auburndale on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The Auburndale Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened near the 3000 block of Reiter Drive around 4 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a Hispanic man who had been shot.

The man who authorities say was about 27-years-old was found inside a blue 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, according to law enforcement.

READ: Tampa police investigating death as homicide after man's body found in road

The police department says the victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, which is where he died.

According to investigators, the shooting seemed to be an isolated incident. However, police say the suspect(s) have not been found, so they are urging citizens to exercise caution and report any unusual or suspicious behavior to law enforcement immediately.

The Auburndale Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Seymour at (863) 965-5555. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000.00 cash reward for information leading to an arrest, you can contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), online at www.P3tips.com or by downloading the mobile app "P3tips.com."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter