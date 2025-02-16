Missing child found in Broward County, investigation underway: BSCO

The Brief A missing child has been found in Broward County, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say they found the suspect, Nathan Gingles, and the car involved in the incident. BCSO has not released any information about the search for 34-year-old Mary Gingles.



A missing child has been found after an Amber Alert was activated on Sunday morning, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Investigators say they found the suspect, Nathan Gingles, with the missing child and the car involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

BCSO has not released any information about the search for 34-year-old Mary Gingles.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

