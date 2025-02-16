Expand / Collapse search

Missing child found in Broward County, investigation underway: BSCO

By
Published  February 16, 2025 1:47pm EST
Missing Persons
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A missing child has been found in Broward County, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
    • Investigators say they found the suspect, Nathan Gingles, and the car involved in the incident.
    • BCSO has not released any information about the search for 34-year-old Mary Gingles.

TAMARAC, Fla. - A missing child has been found after an Amber Alert was activated on Sunday morning, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Investigators say they found the suspect, Nathan Gingles, with the missing child and the car involved in the incident.

READ: 15-year-old boy shot while walking into St. Pete house: SPPD

What we don't know:

BCSO has not released any information about the search for 34-year-old Mary Gingles.

An investigation is underway.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Missing PersonsFlorida