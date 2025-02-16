Missing child found in Broward County, investigation underway: BSCO
TAMARAC, Fla. - A missing child has been found after an Amber Alert was activated on Sunday morning, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Investigators say they found the suspect, Nathan Gingles, with the missing child and the car involved in the incident.
What we don't know:
BCSO has not released any information about the search for 34-year-old Mary Gingles.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
