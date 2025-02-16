15-year-old boy shot while walking into St. Pete house: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A 15-year-old boy was shot in St. Pete near the 4100 block of 11th Ave. S on Saturday night around 10 p.m., according to the St. Pete Police Department.
Investigators say the teen went outside to talk with someone who drove up to the house and when he walked back towards the house, he was shot from behind.
The teen is in stable condition, according to police.
Police have not released any information about any possible suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780 or text TIP411.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.
