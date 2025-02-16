15-year-old boy shot while walking into St. Pete house: SPPD

The Brief A St. Pete teen was shot from behind Saturday night and is currently in stable condition, according to SPPD. Investigators say the teen went outside to talk with someone outside the house and when he went to go back inside, he was shot from behind. No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call 727-893-7780 or text TIP411.



A 15-year-old boy was shot in St. Pete near the 4100 block of 11th Ave. S on Saturday night around 10 p.m., according to the St. Pete Police Department.

Investigators say the teen went outside to talk with someone who drove up to the house and when he walked back towards the house, he was shot from behind.

The teen is in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not released any information about any possible suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780 or text TIP411.

