Missing dog from Miami reunited with owners in Tampa thanks to microchip

article

A dog that disappeared in Miami resurfaced in Tampa recently.

Ace showed up at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay about a week ago.

Fortunately, he had a microchip and his owners were tracked down in Miami.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The owners said Ace escaped from their yard in December. They never stopped looking for him but were starting to lose hope until HSTB called.

Ace's owners hoped in the car and drove to Tampa to bring him home.